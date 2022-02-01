2021 pilgrimage: Pam asks Christians to be good ambassadors of Christ

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on Christians to be good representatives of Christ.

According to a statement issued by the Commission’s Information Officer 1, Godiya Matthew, the NCPC boss gave the charge while addressing pilgrimage managers at Nazareth, Israel on Monday.

“You should strive to do what is good at all times. When you have a good heart, it will be difficult for someone to destroy you. Be good to everybody, even those who are not good to you. It is possible to have a good heart for people regardless of what they think about you. Do not allow the bad character of people to change your good nature; be who you are and what God wants you to be,” he said.

Rev. Pam inspected hotels where intending pilgrims would lodge during the pilgrimage exercise and expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness from the ground handlers and the hoteliers.

He also urged pilgrimage managers to have faith in the pilgrimage process.

“An agreement is a process and it goes with faith, because there are believers who work by feelings and the circumstances around. As Christians, we must grow above our feelings and above the negativity we see. Always think positive; we will get it right when we think positive and with faith.”

The chairman of Tabar Tours, Mr. Wisam Tabar, in his remarks, welcomed the NCPC team and expressed joy for the visit.

According to him, “Pilgrimage for us is much more than business; it’s a mission.”

He thanked Rev. Pam for his efforts to revive the pilgrimage to Israel and for the prayers he offered for Israel at Mount Nebo during the pilgrimage in Jordan, saying that “for me it was different.”