2021 rainfall losses minimal due to accurate weather prediction – NiMet 



The Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, has said that in 2021, a lot of ‘first’ recorded events took place in terms of rainfall amount but losses have been minimal due to accurate and reliable weather prediction by the meteorological service.

Matazu said this in Abuja on Wednesday to celebrate this year’s 2022 World Meteorological Day, with the theme “Early Warning and Early Action. Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction”.

He explained that the role of the day emphasizes the critical role of issuing warnings/forecasts early enough for prompt and early action by various stakeholders.

He said to reduce risks associated with weather-related disasters, both National Meteorological (NiMet) and Hydrological (NIHSA) services and Disaster Managers (NEMA, FEMA & SEMA ) must work in synergy.

According to him, this will assist in better national prevention, preparedness, and response strategies.

In his words, “An example of best practice is the adoption of co-production techniques in the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) of NiMet. Which has over the years served as a multi-stakeholder’s Early Warning Tool.

“Aside the SCP, NiMet has an array of other products and services which are part of our catalogue of Early Warning Tools. However, these are perishable and must be utilised on time.”

Also, the Director Weather Forecasting Service, NiMet, Engr Mailadi Yusuf Abba Misua, said the Meteorological Day strive to boosts awareness on the impact of meteorology activities, from data collection , collation , archiving , analyzing, production of products and advisories to support early warning for early action.

“The objective of celebrating the day is basically to spread awareness about the behavior of the Earth’s atmosphere and our role in protecting it ,” he said.

Other side events was the presentation of awards to winners of the World Meteorological Day essay competition (Young Meteorological Ambassadors).

Government Science and Technical College, Abaji took the First position, Government Day Secondary School, Gwagwalada took the Second position, Holy Family college, Kuje took the Third position while Handmaids Girls Secondary school, Kuje took Fourth position.