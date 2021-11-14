2021: Real winners of Anambra governorship election

EMEKA NZE writes that apart from the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and its candidate, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who got the certificate of return for emerging victorious at the Anambra governorship election, there are other individuals and groups who made immense contributions towards the elections and are therefore winners in their own right

At the ceremony to present certificate of return to the winner of the governorship polls in Anambra state, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, National Commissioner, in charge of the Anambra state election, Barrister Festus Okoye, said: “There is no doubt that the commission conducted the 6th and 9th November 2021 governorship election in difficult circumstances.

He continued, “Indeed, the election was conducted in a challenging environment accentuated by fear, anxiety and uncertainty occasioned by political agitation in the southeast geopolitical zone.

“As we all know, agitations of this kind occurs often in multi-ethnic and multi-cultural political settings where identities are politically mobilized in the struggle for power and resources and sometimes in the desire for a just and equitable society.

“The significant point to note, however, is that the commission has remained firm and resolute in proceeding with the election based on its understanding of section 178 of the Constitution which circumscribed the conduct of elections within a firm and immovable constitutional compass.

“The consequences of aborting the election would have been a serious constitutional crisis and political uncertainty that could have further threatened Nigeria’s stability and survival.

Given the ‘difficult circumstances’ and ‘challenging environment’ under which the election was conducted, Nigerians have been giving accolades to certain individuals and groups, for bracing up with the daunting challenge.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Soludo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared APGA and its candidate as the winner of the Anambra governorship polls, having not only garnered the majority of votes, but also mobilised the its voters amidst uncertainty that preceded the election.

It is clear that APGA right from its keenly contested primaries had its eyes on the ball considering the ovation that heralded the emergence of the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor Soludo even at the Supreme Court.

To underscore that APGA and its candidate Soludo were no pushover, at different occasions, his campaign team was severally attacked during which he lost some of the police personnel assigned to him.

Apart from APGA, there were other winners in the elections which doom prophets and naysayers believe would be tainted with sorrow, tears and blood. But the reverse was the case now.

There was a tacit but palpable expection, especially, on the part of a section of the populace, that the commission would evetually drop the bombshell of a indefinite postponement of a election surrounded by ‘uncertainties and rumours of war.’

The fears, however, were not from the blues. Prelude to the electioneering, many offices of INEC, not only in the state but in the south east zone were either vandalised or razed.

The incident narrowed to Anambra as the election neared coupled with the subsisting sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), “making the environment messy and unfit for election of that magnitude.”

Rather than abate, “the spate of killings in the state soared. It was this time that Dr Chikwe Akunyili was assassinated by unknown gunmen at Nkpor Junction Anambra state while confrontations between IPOB and the combined taskforce of security agencies became commonplace in the area.

Although IPOB was fingered in some of the killings, many Nigerians “smelt the dirty hand of the politicians in the ugly scenario” . IPOB also in a press statement by its spokesman Emma Powerful dissociated his group from the assassinations but not many would listen.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



Instead of doing the most expected (postpone the election), the leadership of the Electoral Management Body (EMB) used every opportunity at its disposal to boost the confidence of, not only Anambra people but also Nigerians, maintaining that the Novemeber 6 governorship election day, irrespective of the subsisting unpleasant circumastances, remained sacrosanct.

However, at a certain time during preparations of the polls, especially, when insecurity in the zone became more pronounced, perhaps the confidence of the commission might have receded as the commission envisaged the “constitutional crisis” that might result should the governorship election fail to hold.

But the INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu and members of his team remained resolute and unflinching in their resolve to conduct the Anambra elections .

At an occasion in Abuja Yakubu said: “We are fully aware of the fluid security situation in Anambra state and different parts of the country and we will continue to work with the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security at the national, state and local governments towards securing the electoral environment.

“We must do all that is constitutionally and legally possible to avoid the constitutional challenge that may likely ensue in the state if the commission is unable to conduct elections on account of security challenges.

Narrowing on Anambra, Yakubu said: “On our part, we are determined to conduct a good election in Anambra…. We shall not compromise on the conduct of a good election in any part of Nigeria.

“We must also realise that the responsibility of the commission is to organise, undertake and supervise elections within the context and ambit of the Constitution. Section 178 of the Constitution has circumscribed the period for the conduct of governorship elections and this period is cast in stone and immovable.”

Consequently, INEC continued to consult with all stakeholders, more often organising emergency meetings with the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) made up of both military and paramilitary organisations.

NYSC adhoc staff

Inspite of the insecurity hullabaloo, the commission continued in its preparations, especially, in the training of its staff especially the adhoc staff consisting mainly of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Considering the experiences in previous elections where the adhoc staffers became casualties, this time they also defied the security threats and answered the call to national assignment.

Worried by this impending danger faced by the NYSC ad hoc staff, the event under the theme “Inclusive Election Election in Anambra State and Beyond”, Prof Yakubu resorted to appeal to the conscience of the troublers of Anambra to “realise that young men and women doing their National Youth Service form the bulk of our presiding officers. Some of them are the only sons and daughters of their parents; some of them graduated from school through determined perseverance in the face of hardship, some of them are products of community efforts while some of them did menial jobs to graduate.

“We, therefore, have a responsibility to protect them in the performance of this national assignment. No form of insurance can cover for the loss of one life and the commission will on no account compromise on the safety and welfare of these individuals and other staff that will be deployed for the election.”

The electorate

There were a little less than 2.5 million registered voters in the state but the declared results indicated that less that 253,388 representing 10 percent of the electorate voted in the election. Despite voter aparthy, the Anambra voters who defied security threats from both sides of the coin – IPOB and the array of government security apparati – have been commended for their rare display courage in coming out to perform their civic right.

Seriously concerned by the level of public disenchantment that might greet the election, Yakubu, few days before the election harped on the safety of the electorate: “The voters must be assured of their security and must feel confident approaching the polling units to exercise their democratic franchise.”

The outcome of the INEC appeals and encouragement is the determination of the voters. A woman had refused to sell her vote rejecting the sum of N5,000 offered her by an unnamed political party. At Ihiala another voter (male) had also said no amount of intimidation by the security agencies would stop him and others from performing their civic duties.

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

First, prior to the elections, the South east, particularly, Anambra state, was tension-soaked giving the number of killings allegedly by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Although IPOB denied involvement, it was to later issue a statement to the effect saying that its preoccupation was not to stop election in Anambra but the release of its detained leader Kanu. The group had few hours after the election cancelled its sit-at-home order, a situation which enlivened the streets of Anambra and the South east, once more paving way for the elections.

IPOB’s statement read: “Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions /rulers and religious leaders, and after a due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that Our elders have spoken in our terms , the Leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately call off the one week sit at home earlier declared to commence tomorrow, November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week.

“It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in Our referendum and peaceful agitation for self determination, and cannot by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.

“The people of Anambra state should go out enmasse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November 20121 and accordingly, chose a leader of their Choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents,” the statement noted.

While speaking on those who deserve commendations in the Anambra elections, a legal practitioner Mr Chidel Onuora had scored IPOB high for living to its promises and not enforcing its sit-at-home as well as ensuring that the election was not in the way of their agitstion.

He, therefore, urged the Fedetal Government to immediately initiate the process of reconciliation with the outlawed group with a view to finding lasting solution to the crisis.

Barrister Onuoha said, “The Federal Government ought to cash in on what happened in Anambra. There is a need for it to reciprocate the gesture of IPOB which promised that it would not foment trouble during the polls and indeed lived to its promise. This provides an opportunity for the government to make peace overtures with the group to resolve the crisis ones and for all”, he said.

The National Peace Committee

The General Abdulsalami Abubakar National Peace Committee (NPC) is another body enlisted for commendation for successful conduct of the Anambra polls. While administering the peace accord, Gen Abubakar said: “We the members of the National Peace Committee have come to Anambra state to support a peaceful electoral process.

“We cherish Anambra state, and we cherish the peace and unity of Nigeria. Most importantly, we want to contribute our own quota to see that the governorship election in Anambra state is devoid of violence.

“We call on candidates, their parties and supporters to accept the outcome of the vote as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair and credible. In the letter and spirit of the Accord, any aggrieved party should not resort to violence, but follow a judicial process.

“It is a clarion call for all the candidates and the political parties to commit themselves to a peaceful process,” he said.

While issuing the cerificate to the eventual winner, Okoye appreciated the winners, “We commend the doggedness, resilience and courage of our permanent and ad-hoc staff that defied all the odds and grave dangers to personal life and safety to traverse the entire terrain of Anambra State to conduct this election.

“We thank the security agencies that remained firm and professional in supporting the Commission throughout the election period and beyond.

“We thank the media for the extensive coverage of the election.

“More fundamentally, we thank the people of Anambra state for their firm belief in democracy. They understood the sovereign right embedded in the vote and elevated the value and quality of the vote through vigilance and mandate protection.

“We appreciate the sacrifices made by the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Commission, seven of them, that assisted the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State in the conduct of the election.

“We thank the Chairman of the commission, Prof Yakubu and the national commissioners of the for unwavering commitment to clean elections anchored on technology.”