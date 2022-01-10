2021 UTME: JAMB calls on tertiary institutions to complete admission in record time

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has called on all
tertiary institutions in Nigeria to expedite action on the completion
of the 2021 admission processes.
JAMB authorities said the call became necessary following the
negligible number of fully-processed 2021 admissions on the Central
Admissions Processing System (CAPS) out of the teeming population of
eligible candidates who possessed the requisite qualifications
yearning for admission.
According to JAMBULLETIN published Monday, the board is aware of the
numerous challenges that have impacted the academic calendars of
tertiary institutions as well as the smooth processing of admission
requests, but urged them to devise acceptable means of closing the gap
and complete the 2021 admission on schedule.
The Director of Admissions Mohammed Babaji Ahmed, while briefing some
selected institutional desk officers, implored them to interact with
their respective institutions to ensure that even if they are not
ready for the students to resume, they could conduct such admissions
prior to their respective chosen resumption dates to enable their
candidates know their fate.
He also disclosed that the board was on the verge of rolling out the
2022 UTME application documents hence the need for desk officers to be
proactive. He then reassured parents and candidates of the board’s
resolve to prevent candidates from incurring unnecessary expenses
through buying new e-pins that they may not use if they are eventually
admitted.
The director decried the situation whereby only about 100,000 would be
processed out of over 600,000 eligible candidates.
“It would be recalled that over 1.4m candidates registered for both
the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct
Entry (DE), out of which only about 600,000 possessed the requisite
qualifications to be admitted based on available records with the
Board,” he said.