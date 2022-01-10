2021 UTME: JAMB calls on tertiary institutions to complete admission in record time

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has called on all

tertiary institutions in Nigeria to expedite action on the completion

of the 2021 admission processes.

JAMB authorities said the call became necessary following the

negligible number of fully-processed 2021 admissions on the Central

Admissions Processing System (CAPS) out of the teeming population of

eligible candidates who possessed the requisite qualifications

yearning for admission.

According to JAMBULLETIN published Monday, the board is aware of the

numerous challenges that have impacted the academic calendars of

tertiary institutions as well as the smooth processing of admission

requests, but urged them to devise acceptable means of closing the gap

and complete the 2021 admission on schedule.

The Director of Admissions Mohammed Babaji Ahmed, while briefing some

selected institutional desk officers, implored them to interact with

their respective institutions to ensure that even if they are not

ready for the students to resume, they could conduct such admissions

prior to their respective chosen resumption dates to enable their

candidates know their fate.

He also disclosed that the board was on the verge of rolling out the

2022 UTME application documents hence the need for desk officers to be

proactive. He then reassured parents and candidates of the board’s

resolve to prevent candidates from incurring unnecessary expenses

through buying new e-pins that they may not use if they are eventually

admitted.

The director decried the situation whereby only about 100,000 would be

processed out of over 600,000 eligible candidates.

“It would be recalled that over 1.4m candidates registered for both

the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct

Entry (DE), out of which only about 600,000 possessed the requisite

qualifications to be admitted based on available records with the

Board,” he said.

