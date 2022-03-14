2022: 19m Nigerians in critical food, nutrition insecurity by June, August – Report

The Cadre Harmonise, (CH), results released, on Friday, for first quarter of the year 2022 indicated that about 19.4 million people including 416,000 IDPs in 21 states and FCT in Nigeria are expected to be in crisis or worst between June and August.

The CH is a compilation of the food security analysis by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, and was presented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, at the ‘Results Presentation Workshop of March, 2022 Cadre Harmonise (CH), Food and Nutrition Insecurity Analysis for Nigeria’ and supported by other partners.

Umakhihe who was represented by Engr. Ubandoma Ularamu described the CH results as apt, and noted that insecurity has also contributed to threaten the country’s food production, nutrition security and distribution system.

He said: “The March, 2022 CH results is apt and comes at this phase of economic hardship we are still faced with in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should also not forget the insecurity situation which has continued to threaten Nigeria’s food and nutrition security.

“Obviously, these changes have led to disruptions in food production and distribution systems, resulting in poor consumption patterns among several households especially, in areas challenged by insecurity and disrupted livelihoods.”

He also disclosed that the second phase of the expansion exercise has been carried out and the CH state task force inaugurated in Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara,Ogun and Rivers.

“This became necessary to enable a holistic analysis and understanding of the drivers and limiting factors to food and nutrition insecurity across the entire country. I will like to thank the FAO, WFP and all other partners who supported the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Nigeria at large in making this dream come true”, he added.

Also, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Country Director, Mr Fred Kafeero, while addressing delegates called on Government to allocate more financial to fully support/fund the CH processes, and partners to continue providing technical support in terms of capacity building, data generation through regular food security and nutrition assessment and provision of technical analytical support to CH analysis.

Kafeero who was represented by the Deputy Country Director, Prof. Salisu Muhammed said the CH expansion process which aims at achieving nation-wide CH coverage needs to be completed by March 2023; “we count on the support from every partner with leadership of government.