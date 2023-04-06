2022/2023 NWFL season: Delta Queens land in Super six, Robo send Ibom Angels to relegation

Delta Queens have officially booked their place in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six tournament after a 3-0 win over Osun Babes in Asaba on Wednesday.

Chinaza Agoh opened the scoring for the host in the 12th minute before two late goals from Mercy Omokwo sealed Tosan Blankson’s seventh win of the season after ten games in Group A.

The victory at the Asaba Township Stadium saw Delta become the first team to reach the Super Six finals, they also remained the only unbeaten side after 10 games this term.

In Yenagoa, second-placed Bayelsa Queens inched closer a Super Six spot following a 1-0 victory over Royal Queens.

The Prosperity Girls required Flourish Sabastine’s last-gasp goal in the additional minutes to subdue their visitors at the Samson Siasia Stadium.

In Abuja, Adaobi Okah’s 29th-minute goal was enough to give Rivers Angels’ Super Six dream a major boost following a 1-0 win over Naija Ratels FC.

In Group B, Confluence Queens extended their unbeaten run to eight matches following a 2-1 victory against Abia Angels away from home in Umuahia.

Strikes from Emenike Chinyere and Peter Martha were all Whyte Ogbonda’s side required to keep their Super Six qualification hopes alive despite Ibe Nmesoma’s 91st-minute consolation for the hosts.

In Lagos, FC Robo Queens recorded the biggest league win of the season after a 7-1 thrashing of Ibom Angels.

Shukurat Oladipo bagged a brace coupled with goals from Maria Oke Esther Adeboye, Rukayat Shobowale, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Opeyemi Ajakaye completed the ruthless Lagos Landladies comeback after Afensimi Omon opened the scoring for the visitors.

At the Atiku Abubakar Stadium in Yola, Adamawa Queens forced Edo Queens to a 1-1 draw.

Samuel Yemisi had given the visitors a 16th-minute lead but Moses Farkiken struck a minute later to ensure the encounter ended in a stalemate.

Overall, Delta Queens top Group A with 24 points ahead of Bayelsa Queens (19 points), Rivers Angels (16 points), Naija Ratels (14 points), Heartland Queens (9 points), Royal Queens (9 points), and Osun Babes (7 points).

While in Group B, Confluence Queens moved to the top of Group B with 20 points, one ahead of second placed Edo Queens (19 points), and third placed FC Robo Queens (19 points), Nasarawa Amazons (16 points), Abia Angels (13 points), Adamawa Queens (11 points), and Ibom Angels (6 points).

