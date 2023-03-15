2022/23 football season: NLO give clubs detailed guideline for players registration *See the link 

The Nationwide League One has laid out a step-by-step players registration process to teams in the Division One and Youth League, as all parties gear up for the commencement of the new season in April.

According to the media arm of the Secretariat, teams must first log on to the NLO’s official website using; www.nigerianationwideleague.com.

With the page displayed, the process starts with a click on the REGISTRATION menu on the website homepage and click on the Click Here menu shown on the page to register.

For existing users, all that is needed is to input club’s e-mail address and password used during registration on the portal previously, while new clubs can only access the registration menu, by clicking on REGISTER and follow the steps below.

In case of difficulty registering, clubs are to read the following instructions carefully, which are, create a club account by Clicking REGISTER.

A Club Logo, Club Name, Club State, Club address, an E-mail to receive acknowledgement, a password that can remember, must be inserted and then Click Register.

Clubs are to put a call through to the NLO Secretariat for Verification and Confirmation of payment, after which they will be given permission/access to continue with their registration.

For Click Sign In, clubs are to ENTER their e-mail address and password, to start their registration.

They are to Click Add New Player and insert each player’s information correctly and submit. After completing the process, next is click on Print and the team-list comes out immediately.

The Secretariat of the nation’s third-tier league further asked the various teams in the divisions to note that, all Player Licenses must be typed (as handwritten Licenses attracts a fine of N10,000 per one).

All Player Licenses must be duly signed by players and club officials, as the NLO will not ACCEPT any ALTERED Players Information.

Clubs are not allowed to change players Personal Data, and all Division One Clubs must have 15 players that are U-19 while all Division Two Players must be Within U-19.

However, all Division Two clubs must provide Birth Certificates and NIN (National Identification Number) for all their players, as any PLAYER caught in Age Falsification shall be Prosecuted, same as his club.

