2022/23 football season: See when UEFA Champions League quarter-final draws will take place *Full list of qualified clubs

The 2022/23 Champions League is moving on to its next stage, with just eight teams now left in Europe’s elite club competition and the lineup confirmed for the quarter-final draw.

Chelsea staged a second-leg comeback against Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. Last year they also reached the quarters, falling to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Benfica emphatically sealed their passage with a 5-1 (7-1 agg) second-leg win over Club Brugge. The Portuguese side make it back-to-back quarter-finals for the first time this century.

Manchester City, likewise, bulldozered RB Leipzig, with Erling Haaland getting five goals to become the tournament’s top scorer this season.

Napoli also made it through comfortably, beating Frankfurt 3-0 in the second leg (5-0 agg), spurred on by two goals from Victor Osimhen.

Teams qualified for Champions League quarter-final

Chelsea

Benfica

Milan

Bayern

Manchester City

Inter

Real Madrid

Napoli

Time and date of the draw

The eight teams will go into the hat in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday March 17, with the exact time still to be determined.

In the draw, any team could face any others. There are no seedings or geographic restrictions at this stage: anything can happen.

The first team drawn in each tie will play at home first, with the second team playing at home in the return leg.

