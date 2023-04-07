2022/23 season: NLO lists approved 33 stadia for league matches

The Nationwide League One (NLO) has listed 33 Stadium League venues for the 2023 Division One season which is scheduled to kick off Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The NLO Secretariat via its Media Channel on Thursday informed the development to clubs.

According to the nation’s third-tier domestic league, the 33 stadium venues were strategically drawn each from the five geo-political zones, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In keeping with commitments made to clubs to ensure a hitch-free season, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Olushola Ogunnowo said: “The 2023 NLO campaign will begin on April 26, with interesting fixtures in the 33 Stadium League venues that have been approved.

“The NLO TV app will be very active with much content as matches will be on live streaming from 18 of the Stadium League Venues selected by the NLO.

“Interestingly, NLO matches will also be live on blend TV, OTT which is majorly for sports.

“The 18 selected Stadium League Venues for live streaming, met the conditions set by the NLO Secretariat.

“Three Stadium League Venues in Lagos, two in Ogun and one each in Osogbo, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Niger and Katsina State will have matches on live streamed.

“Same as in the FCT, Imo, Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa and Edo State.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

