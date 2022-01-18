2022: APC National women conference unveils social media hashtag

Organisers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Women’s conference have unveiled the hashtag for its 2022 edition.

According to the organisers, the use of social media will expand the publicity reach.

“The chosen hashtag is #OneVoiceStrongerTogether” the Media and Publicity Chair, PNWC 2022, Abike Dabiri, said in a statement.

The statement read, “We are launching the hashtag to push home our messages.

“The Progressive National Women’s Conference 2022 is themed ‘One Voice, Women Uniting For Progress’, and we have adopted this hashtag to create awareness for the upcoming event.

“The hashtag, #OneVoiceStrongerTogether is meant to announce the upcoming two-day conference, which is scheduled to hold on the 18th and 19th of January 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, will brainstorm on ways to strengthen women political rights, address barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.

It added, “The conference, tagged Progressive Women Conference 2022, is to bring women together to dialogue and come up with solutions on issues affecting women and to strengthen the positioning of women in matters of national importance, party progress and economic growth.

“Delegates will be drawn from women from across the 36 States and FCT, women groups, collectives, civil societies, entrepreneurs, professionals, social media influencers and women within the labour work force among others.”

The national women conference will bring together progressive women from all over the country who are current and aspiring members of the APC interested in uniting for progress.