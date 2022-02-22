2022 AWCON qualifier: Super Falcons ‘ll beat Lady Elephants in Abidjan – Coach

Falcons Head coach, Randy Waldrum, has expressed the optimism that his players will put up a stronger performance to get victory against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast in Abidjan on Wednesday, February 23 – the final qualifying fixture second leg for the 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Falcons go into the game with two goals advantage obtained last Friday’s 2-0 win in Abuja. Wednesday’s second leg is billed for Stade Robert Champroux, Abidjan. The eventual winner qualifies for the WAFCON tournament billed for July in Morocco.

The WAFCON 2022 tournament will also serve as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

“We should play on the front foot in Ivory Coast, we are not to sit back trying to contain them. Though, we weren’t at our best in the first leg but now that we know how good they are, we shall go all out to get the result that will qualify us for the main competition,” Waldrum told Completesports.com

“My team played according to instructions even though we did not entertain, but they were able to shut them out. We scored two two goals and kept a clean sheet, that is a good platform to start from, and hopefully, we shall come back victorious”

Waldrum added: “I know they will be aggressive and try to disrupt what we do, but we have to prepare our players not to be perturbed by their game plan to stop our flow, but we shall be on the front foot and try to score a goal or two to unsettle them. We shall get the job done in Ivory Coast

“We shall be smart enough to absolve what the game calls for and whatever they throw at us and go at them. We have to score at least a goal and make things more difficult for them. This team is in much better place and with much better players. We will be fine at end of the day, we will qualify,” the American concluded.