TThe 2022 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on 17 October in Paris, with the successors to Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas to be named, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The 66th edition will be held at the Chatelet theatre, where Messi won the men’s award for a record-extending seventh time last year.

The nominees will be announced on 12 August.

It will be the first year since organisers France Football changed the criteria span to the European football season from the calendar year.

