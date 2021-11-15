2022 budget: Candido advocates special educational grants to support indigent pupils



The degradation of educational standards in the Country especially in the rural areas has attracted the attention of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

According to a statement Monday, signed by Head of Information and Public Relations, AMAC, Mrs. Patience Olaloye, speaking over the weekend in Keffi Nasarawa state, at the budget retreat organised by the Council for its management in planning for the year 2022 financial appropriation, the Executive Chairman AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, canvassed for educational funds to support the Indigent pupils in the Council.

The retreat had in attendance key management staff, cabinet members and other relevant stakeholders, including civil society organisations, as part of the Council’s stakeholders participatory budgeting process.

Candido stressed that the falling standard in our educational system has affected mostly the indigent pupils “who cannot afford good schools” .

Candido lamented the backwardness in the local education authority schools and the low intelligence quotient of pupils across the council.

He called on the Council’s legislatures to make a law for an annual grant dedicated specially to Education, particularly in the area of research into the root causes of low educational enrolment of pupils and the poor educational background, especially among the natives.

The Chairman also charged the Education department of the Council in its submission of cultural evolution proposal for the year 2022 budget to harness the cultural heritage of the people of AMAC, which he said is gradually going into extinction due to civilisation in order to preserve it. TheHon Candido added that the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Council, made up of the Gbagys, Gwandaras, Koros, Bassas, Gades, etc, if captured together with their artifacts, could create a museum for tourist attractions, enjoining the department to work towards actualisation of the proposal.