2022: Budget of high sounding figures, CUPP reacts





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has taken a swipe at the 2022 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Assembly on Thursday.



The President had on Thursday presented a budget of N16.39 trillion to the National Assembly.



The CUPP, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said that the budget only highlighted by more debts and borrowing, adding that it is filled with ambiguous and elephant projects to fund the 2023 election campaigns.



Expressing shock, the CUPP said that the only highlight of the budget is that the government has tactlessly admitted that it is overwhelmed by its failures and has no solution at hand, adding that the only thing the budget is clothed with is new loans and borrowings and nothing more.



“It does not inspire any hope in Nigerians rather it sinks the country further into economic woes.



“Recurrent expenditures and capital expenses like purchase of cars, computers and accessories, and other unnecessary and white elephant projects are all the budget contains because the ruling party will use the budget to fund their 2023 election campaigns.



“A N16.39 Trillion budget contains Debt service of N3.61 Trillion, non-debt recurrent costs of N6.83 Trillion while there is only capital expenditure of N5.35 Trillion. New borrowings in the budget is totaling N5.01 Trillion with an extra N1.16 Trillion drawdowns on loans secured for specific projects. This is the highlight of the uninspiring speech of the President as it cannot add any productive value to the economy.



“Furthermore, a close look at the speech will show Nigerians that President Buhari has been perpetually funding the same set of projects without ever completing them. After borrowing over N33 Trillion, President Buhari is still declaring to Nigerians that he is borrowing to fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Expressway, East-West Road, 2nd Niger Bridge etc.



“Nigerians should please ask President Buhari; when will these projects which have been in the budgets since 2016 ever be completed?



“President was severally thanking the lawmakers for speedy approvals, but Nigerians will notice that there was never any appreciation for critical analysis by the National Assembly.



“They quickly approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, they quickly approved the 2021 supplementary budget, they quickly approved loans and all borrowings and also will quickly approve this budget. All these were without critical analysis on the impact of their approvals on the people they represent.”



The CUPP, however, called on Nigerians to bear yet again another year of suffering but have hope that when the opposition takes over, Nigeria will get back on its feet.