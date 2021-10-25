2022 budget: Senate Committee rejects Minister’s presentation

The Senate Commitee on Science and Technology has rejected budgetary presentation made to it by the Minister of state Science and Technology , Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, on Monday.

Rejection of presentation made by the Minister was hinged in irregularities and unreconciliable budget figures.



Consequently, the Chairman of the Committee, Uche Ekwunife ( PDP Anambra Central), directed the minister and his entourage to go and tidy up the document for proper presentation.

“Your budget presentation was not synchronised. You gave us document to confuse us.



“What kind of submission is this? Permanent Secretary who prepared this submission? Ekwunife fumed .

She therefore directed the embattled Minister to make presentation on 2022 budget estimates for the ministry, and be prepared to return Friday this week, for re – presentation on 2021.

But the minister in his response, urged the committee to allow the ministry to go and reconcile grey areas for fresh presentation.

“Allow us to go back and do a fresh presentation,” Abdullahi said.