2022 budget: Yobe holds dialogue, stakeholders engagement

In an effort to continue to allow citizens make inputs to budget allocations, Yobe state government in collaboration with civil society organizations (CSOs) Wednesday organised a citizens engagement forum where inputs will be collected from the general public for inclusion in to the 2022 proposed annual budget of respective ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni represented by his deputy Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana at the dialogue said, the budget dialogue would afford the participants a rare opportunity to prioritize demands for provision of projects and social services that could give the desired impact to the people at the grassroots in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Buni noted that “in pursuit of this objective we believe that this innovative process in our democratic history can bring together various inputs from trade unions, civil society organisations, Community based organisations and other associations, groups among us for shaping our destiny in our developmental pursuit in all facets of human endeavour”

“The present administration is ever ready to welcome ideas that will facilitate provision of basic infrastructures that can induce investment and it’s attendant benefits.let me assure you that we would do whatever it takes to bring the much needed socio-economic development that will make our people happy and promote their well being within the limit of our resources”.

Chairman House standing committee on finance and appropriation Yobe state house of Assembly,Hon Chiroma Buba Mashio revealed that the dialogue would support the reforms of policy makers degree of planning inter-intra sectorals resources allocation by effectively prioritizing all expenditures and dedicating resources only to most important activities as well as developing accuracy of revenue estimation which has greatly influence the budget.

“It might interest you to note that based on the facts available on the state adherence to the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) the state has achieved 11:out of 15 Disbursement link Result and the state has benefited about 8 Billion Naira from the world Bank Federal Government Programme” said Mashio.

In his remarks, Commissioner for budget and economic planning,Alhaji Muhammad Garba Gagiyo said Yobe state government has over the years instilled an open door policy through which the people have access to participate in governance, especially the budget preparation process.

“This has further intensified government’s efforts towards being responsive,open, accountability and transparency to its citizens” said commissioner .

Yobe state Chiarman, Civil Society Organisation,Alhaji Baba Shehu represented by Alhaji Muhammad Baba Kuchichi appreciated the commitment of Yobe state government for making annual budget dialogue a tradition in the state.

” I appealed to Yobe state government to inculcate this reforms at the local government level so that citizens at the grassroots can now have a say in how their finance are being managed” said the CSOs Chiarman.