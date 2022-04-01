2022 Census ‘ll link IDP’s to their communities – NPC boss



The Executive Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, has assured of a thorough headcount in the upcoming census exercise, saying that the process will capture all Nigerians including People With Disabilities (PWD’s) and as well, link Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) to their various households from wherever they are currently residing across the country.



Kwarra gave the assurance in Abuja during a retreat on “Media/Public Relations and Public Speaking Techniques” for Chairmen and federal Commissioners of the NPC, reiterating that the commission is committed to providing accurate data that would further enable better national planning and development.



According to him, people living with disabilities will not just be counted but will also be engaged in the process as enumerators, disclosing that the commission is already collaborating with the disability commission to achieve this.



“Also, about the IDP’s questionnaires has been designed to enable us know exactly where they come from, and this will link them to their households whether it is still there or destroyed, we will link them to their communities.



“This data will help government after the crises is over to reconstruct and relocate people back to their communities for adequate resource mobilisation and other development partners who may need their data for interventions,” he said.



Kwarra further disclosed that communication strategies were changing and advancing rapidly which made the retreat imperative, stressing the importance of right advocacy, timely information dissemination and effective engagement of all stakeholders.



“Constant dissemination of right and timely information and effective engagement of stakeholders through advocacy constitute integral and indispensable component of population intervention activities.



“The field of communication strategies is changing and advancing rapidly, we are in an era of digital communication and high-tech social networking.”



He identified the issue of acceptability as the greatest challenge confronting the conduct of census, which could only be addressed with right communication technique.



The chairman emphasised the significance of publicity and advocacy in successful implementation of the commission’s activities, noting that there is the compelling need to change the negative orientation, dissolve apathy and remove bias to secure the co-operation of stakeholders.



In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the Public Affairs Department Committee Prof. Uba Nnabue, described census as a people-oriented exercise which makes getting people involved imperative, adding that the retreat was in line with mobilisation of critical stakeholders to support and take ownership of the process.



Meanwhile, Coordinator AHBN Dr. Magashi Aminu, task the media on championing the cause of the commission especially with the launch of the national policy on population which aims to reduce maternal mortality ratio from 512 by 100,000 life births to 72 per 100,000 life births and also zero deaths by 2030.