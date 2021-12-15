2022 Census: NPC boss tasks officers on digital skill

The chairman National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has charged officers of the Public Affairs Department at the commission on the necessary skills and orientation that will enable them disseminate information digitally in order to ensure effective conduct of the 2022 census exercise.

Kwarra gave the charge in his address at the opening ceremony of a 5-day capacity building workshop for public affairs officers on the Strategic Direction of the NPC holding on the theme: “Getting the people involved,” in Nasarawa state.

The chairman noted the importance of digital skills acquisition, especially as the commission prepares for the census exercise, adding that disseminating information through analogue is fast fading away.

He said the constant dissemination of the right and timely information and effective engagement of stakeholders through advocacy constituted an integral and indispensable components of population intervention activities. He added that it is the lubricant for the successful implementation of the commission’s mandate on census, vital registration, population management, conduct of specialised surveys and mapping.

“The world is in a digital age. Information through the conventional method is fast giving way to online and interactive digital dissemination through computers and other mobile devices.

“This raises enormous challenges to the public affairs officers in terms of acquiring the necessary skills and orientation to disseminate information in digital form. It is my hope that this workshop will sensitise participants on the use of the social and new media,” he said.