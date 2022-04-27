2022 Commonwealth Games: Nigerian athletes, coaches beneficiaries of special training in South Africa, Birmingham, Dubai

As part of preparations for the Birmingham 2022, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has developed a programme called Gather, Adjust, Prepare and Sustain (GAPS).

This was disclosed in a press statement made available by the Director Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports development Mr. Mohammed Manga on Wednesday.

On what the programme entails, Mr. Manga said, “GAPS is for emerging athletes and coaches from the Commonwealth. It aims to support the development of inclusive sport pathways, removing barriers to participation for people with disability and for women and girls to become actively involved in sports. Development of coaches is fundamental, so is tackling many of the barriers and constraints that prevent participation.

“The goal of GAPS is to offer emerging athletes and coaches from Commonwealth access to additional skills, knowledge and resources. This is driven by advancing education and supporting the development of inclusive sports pathways that promote positive social change in sport and communities.

“In the light of the above, CGF and Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) have collaborated to give some qualified Para Sports athletes and coaches from 13 Commonwealth countries additional skills, knowledge and resources for preparations towards Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, of which Nigeria is a beneficiary.”

Talking about those selected to be part of the training, the statement named the benefiting sports federations from Nigeria to include Para Table Tennis – 5 Athletes and 1 Coach, Para Powerlifting – 4 Athletes and 4 Coaches,

Para Athletics – 2 Athletes and 2 Coaches.

“These athletes and coaches will be sponsored financially to participate in the programme that had already started since November/December 2021 and will last till July 2022 before the commencement of the Commonwealth Games,” the statement said.

The statement listed the benefiting athletes to include Christiana Ikpeoyi Ifechukwu, Maimuna Habib, Ogunkunle Isau Olatunji, Koleosho Ahmed, Olufemi Alabi, Gift Mark Oyinyechi, Esther Ogechika Nworgu, Emwiobaiwi Uhunoma, Kure Thomas, Nwachukwu Goodness Chiemerie and Chibuike Kennedy Ezeji.

The coaches according to the statement are Odebode Sunday, Pius Asaba Idowu, Ibrahim Oyewele, Ihuarulam Jude Chinedu, Oyebola Oluwakemi, Anaeto Patrick Uche and Divine Toseju Jemirigbe.

“As part of the sponsorship, CGF will provide all the necessary logistical materials such as flight tickets, visas, accommodation, feeding and allowances to participate in the events scheduled to take place in South Africa, Dubai and Birmingham,” the statement added.





