2022: Crisis rocks Ekiti ADP as chairman defects 

As the race for the Ekiti governorship polls slated for June 18 hots up, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the state is in crisis as its state chairman, Pastor Olakunle Abegunde, dumped the party barely few days after the deputy governorship candidate, Mr. Idowu Afuye, defected to the ruling All Progressives (APC).

Addressing a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, Tuesday, Abegunde said his defection alongside other executive members of the party was as a result of alleged inept and gross incompetence of the party’s national body.

Abegunde, flanked by other leaders of the ADP across the 16 local government areas of the state, said he and other leaders of the party would soon announce their new political party after due consultations.

He flayed the national leadership and the governorship candidate of the party, Mrs. Kemi Elebute-Halle, over what he called unwarranted suspension meted to him adding that he has been financing the party since 2017.

The embattled ADP chairman, described the letter purportedly addressed to him from the national secretariat in Abuja as mischievous, saying it was a deliberate act to destabilise the party ahead of the June 18, 2022 election.

“One would have expected the author of the letter, if he was not trying to be mischievous, to mention one or two items belonging to the ADP in Ekiti state. The party does not own anything in cash or kind in Ekiti.”

