2022 Day of African Child:  Plan International laments abuses against children

In commemoration of the 2022 Day of the African Child, Plan International, Thursday, expressed concern that despite laws made at the national level, African children still face challenges of rape and of abuses.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is; “Eliminating Harmful Practices affecting children: Progress on Policy and Practice since 2013.”

The communication advisor of Plan International, Mr. Yunus Abdulhamid, made the call in Abuja at a Stakeholders Forum to commemorate the 2012 Day of the African Child (DAC).

He said there should be punishment against every offence committed against the children and this is the only way we can have a better society.

He further called on other stakeholders to call for stringent punishment against every offence committed against children in the society.

He said: “This means no matter how beautiful the laws, if not implemented, it amounts to nothing.

“There should be punishment against every offence committed against the children and this is the only way we can have a better society.”

Also, Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), Ene Obi, represented by the Director of Programmes of the organisation, Mrs Suwaiba Dankabo, said children were no longer safe as they were often recruited into child labour across the country.

She said the killing of twins in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in some part of the country is still rampant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

