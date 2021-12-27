2022: Ekiti APC lacks leadership, risks defeat – Ojudu

Ahead of Ekiti gubernatorial poll slated for June 18, 2022, the Special Adviser on the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has expressed worry that the division and disunity among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state might deny the party victory at the polls.

Ojudu gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti, his country home on Monday, while interacting with selected members of APC and kinsmen, who paid him a visit at his residence in the state capital.

Senator Ojudu said he decided to shelve his governorship ambition and maintain neutrality in 2022 to afford him the opportunity to mediate and resolve all “burning issues” for the party to be victorious in the governorship election.

He thanked his followers for not abandoning him since he forayed into politics, promising not to fail them in the dividends of democracy.

Addressing the party supporters, Ojudu said: “What we are seeing today in Ekiti APC portrays a very bad omen for our party, but we will salvage the situation so that we can rescue whatever that remains for the benefit of all of us.

“I am particularly happy for your love. I am not contesting and despite this, you still stand with me. This shows that we have become one family. I have decided not to contest this election so that I can assume a leadership position, mediating among aspirants.

“There are divisions everywhere. I even learnt a big fight broke out at the governor’s residence yesterday (Sunday) and people were throwing water sachet and shouting ‘ole, ‘ole. No one appears to be in charge of the party.

“My own worries about APC is that, I don’t want the party to be divided and lose the coming election in Ekiti. Someone like me should be able to unite our members after the primary, so that the APC can retain this state.

“I don’t want to be part of the problems but part of the solution. The party should be able to look up to people like us in time of crisis like this. Let me be sincere with you, my preoccupation now is not how to be governor, but rescuing APC from losing Ekiti is my concern.

“I was the one leading the battle for Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency in Ekiti in 2015 and we struggled to get Mr. President 25 percent as required by law. So, the issue of unity and how our party should be together is the main target”.

The Senator tasked his admirers to form a committee and take decision on on whom to support at the APC primary, saying, “I am not going to support anyone, so that the party won’t have more problems”.