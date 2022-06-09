2022: Ekiti guber poll‘ll pave way for Tinubu’s victory – Fayemi 

The Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said the All progressives Congress(APC) will use the June 18 governorship poll to commence the victory for the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections.

Fayemi, who was given a warm reception back to Ekiti having participated in the presidential primary of the party held on Tuesday in Abuja stated that he stepped down from the race for Tinubu to preserve and fortify Yoruba unity and cohesion.

Fayemi, who was welcomed from Ondo-Ekiti border town by APC members, was cheered by a crowd at Igbara Odo, Ilawe, Odo and Ado-Ekiti, as part of the welcome rally organised for him by the party after the presidential primary.

At the shadow poll that took place in Abuja with 23 presidential contestants, Fayemi stepped down for Tinubu, who thereafter emerged the party’s candidate.

Addressing the party supporters at the Fajuyi Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi said the party was determined to deliver Ekiti to APC, by ensuring that the governorship candidate , Biodun Oyebanji, wins the June 18 poll and send a signal that Tinubu is well fortified to win the coming presidential poll.

Fayemi applauded Ekiti delegates and party faithful across Nigeria for demonstrating enormous support for him during his consultations to states, saying the success of the shadow election, had proved the bookmakers and naysayers, who predicted doom for APC wrong.

“I thank all our members for this rousing welcome. I never knew this would happen. They may say Ekiti people are stubborn, but we are very honourable.

“From next week Saturday, we will continue to see the effect of my action. Asiwaju’s winning will begin from Ekiti and Osun governorship elections. Before 12 noon on June 18, news will be filtering out that Oyebanji has won. Those who hate him are now getting weary.

“By Tuesday next week, the presidential candidate of our party and incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, governors and bigwigs in APC will be in Ekiti during the grand finale of our party to mobilise for Oyebanji.

“In this battle, don’t fear anything. There is nothing to fear. Those who are threatening will do nothing. From one village to another, farmstead to another, we will reach everywhere to campaign for Oyebanji. I am now back home fully,” Fayemi said.

Justifying his presidential ambition, Fayemi posited that he decided to veer into the race with that unflagging belief that he possesses sterling qualities to be president and not out of over ambition or unbridled propensity to seek for elective positions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

