2022 Electoral Act: LG vice chairmen commend Buhari, task INEC on implementation





The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVIC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the long-awaited Amended Electoral Bill 2022 into law.

In a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja, Sunday, signed by the Vice Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, who doubles as ALGOVIC National President, the association described the action of the President as a right step taken to further deepen democracy in the country.

Onuchukwu noted that, before now, Nigerians were already losing hope in the nation’s electoral system, adding “but as President Buhari assented to this amended electoral bill, it has reawakened Nigerian citizens to rest assured that a new dawn of credible electoral process is finally here now.”

He said that “members of ALGOVIC, as leaders of the people at the grassroots level, will remain particularly happy that this new law will improve the election processes in the country, with a lot of new innovations that will guarantee free and fair election.”

The ALGOVIC boss also commended the National Assembly for their untiring efforts to rework the bill severally before it got to this stage.

He, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the full implementation of the new electoral law with immediate effect.