2022, era of peace, reconciliation – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said the New Year should usher in a new era of peace and reconciliation among political parties’ stakeholders in the state in particular and the country in general.

He said the next few months should also be for internal democracy to flourish where political parties were expected to “produce more credible representatives at various levels who have the capacity and ability to win elections and subsequently build on laudable programmes and policies initiated by the past leaders.”

In a New Year Message to the people of the state which was issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor said from all indications, the recent event in Kano was “likely to bring a new dawn in political history of the state.”

The governor said the event, which saw Kano’s political gladiators emphasising on the need for reconciliation, elicited excitement from the people “who have been yearning for the much-needed peace and reconciliation in order to advance the cause for proper development in the political terrain and the society at large.”

He, however, expressed the hope that despite the challenges, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had been making frantic efforts to see the proper implementation of its policies and programmes targeted at lessening the sufferings of the people.

Ganduje also called for unity and prayers for Nigeria, particularly for religious leaders to preach the message of peace, tolerance and harmonious relationship amidst the challenges.