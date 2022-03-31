2022 faming season: FCTA/NiMeT sensitise farmers on climate prediction

In preparation for the start of the new farming season, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in collaboration with the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMeT) Tuesday sensitised farmers on the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), so as to improve their yields.

In particular, several FCT farmers/other stakeholders drawn from the six area councils of the Territory were informed on the expected general weather outlook in the FCT for the year 2022, at a one-day programme for sensitisation /downscaling SCP activity, held in Gwagwalada area of the FCT.

Speaking at the event, Mandate Secretary FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Abubakar Ibrahim said the initiative which is in partnership with NiMet is to educate farmers, with specific attention to selected crops and animals grown, as captured in the forecast, as part of activities to improve productivity in the sector.

He noted that if farmers understand the weather forecast it would help them know the right crops to plant at the appropriate time during the rainy season.

He added that being aware of real-time weather conditions like air and dew temperature, precipitation, humidity is the best way to protect crops and secure high and healthy yields.

The ARDS boss explained that, “This initiative is very important to us because our farmers will be educated on all the farming aspects especially in terms of weather prediction and what type of crop to be planted during rainy season, it will help to increase food production.

“This sensitisation will go a long way in improving our production in FCT, so that in the near feature we can take care of the entire country. So, the farmers especially leaders of the Six Area Councils should take the programme serious.

“We have tried to ensure that the information will be simplified such that they are clearly understood by farmers and made easily accessible to them”