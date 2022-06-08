2022: FBNHoldings records N36.518bn profit in first quarter

FBNHoldings Plc has released its first quarter financial result for the period ended March 31, 2022, recording profit after before tax of N36.518 billion.

The amount represents an increase of 93.17 per cent against N18.905 billion reported in the corresponding period of last year.

The company paid tax of N4.076 billion within the period under review from N3.285 billion paid in the comparative period of 2021, representing 24.08 per cent, bringing total profit for the period to N32.422 billion against N15.620 billion with growth of 107.70 per cent.

An analysis of the company result for the period showed that operating profit up by 93.55 per cent to N36.590 billion from N18.905 billion achieved in the comparable period of last year.

Interest and similar income grew by 39.68 per cent to N108.448 billion from N77.357 billion recorded in the preceding year while interest and similar expenses rose by 43.37 per cent to N36.652 billion against N25.564 billion.

Impairment loss on financial assets dipped by 33.53 per cent to N8.751 billion from N13.175 billion.

Net fee and Commission income fell by 3.88 per cent to N27.323 billion from N28.427 billion reported in the same period of 2021.

The company total assets rose by 3.06 per cent to N9.205 trillion against N8.932 trillion recorded in the comparable period of 2021 while total liabilities went to N8.298 trillion from N8.052 trillion, indicating a surge of 3.05 per cent.

