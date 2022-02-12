2022 FIBA World Cup qualifier: NBBF President, Igoche Mark, congratulates D’Tigress over crucial victory against France

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr. Igoche Mark, has congratulated the D’Tigress over their 67-65 victory against France at the ongoing FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia.

The keenly contested game saw the Nigerian ladies overcoming a 17 points deficit during the first quarter of the game.



Congratulating the ladies, Mark said the team showed the true spirit of a Nigerian by defying the odds to beat the fifth best Women’s Basketball Team in the world.

“Congratulations dear Champions, I have never doubted your abilities.Thank you for putting up a good fight. You have made the federation proud, the country is also proud of your performance. You defied every odd to beat one of the best basketball teams in the world, that’s the Nigerian spirit. You have conquered Africa, this is the time to rule the world as we solidly behind you against Mali in your next game. Keep soaring higher,” Mark stated.