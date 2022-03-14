2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs: Cotonou may host Ghana vs Super Eagles tie if…

With just eleven days to the crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria and with the possibility that the Cape Coast stadium may not host the encounter after protest from the Nigeria Football Federation over the suitability of the pitch, the Ghanaian Football Association and the Sports ministry are making desperate efforts to find an alternative venue and there are indications that the venue may shift to Benin Republic.

Ghana is proposing Kumasi Stadium as alternative which wad earlier rejected by CAF and FIFA.

FIFA through CAF has sent a warning message that the game will be moved to a neutral ground following the poor nature of the Cape Coast stadium.

The Cape Coast stadium was used for Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade, leaving the turf in unplayable state.

However, the National Sports Authority has been working around the clock to ensure it is in good shape for the match against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, an inspection team from CAF has been at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi to check if it will be ideal as an alternative.

A decision will be made after the inspection of the Cape Coast stadium, but if both stadia fail to meet the requirement the game will be moved to Benin Republic.

That will be a huge advantage for Nigeria, who share borders with Benin, as fans will find it easy crossing to support the Super Eagles.