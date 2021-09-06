2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Awaziem, Omeruo, Osimhen to start for Super Eagles vs Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks

Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr is expected to ring changes in his starting line-up for Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

The Covid-19 restriction in Europe especially in the UK has forced the departure of several key players from the squad and the Franco-German tactician have no other choice to make do with the likes of Italy –based Tyronne Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem of FC Boavista in Portugal, and Spain –based Kenneth Omeruo to start the game in the defence due to the

absence of Olaoluwa Aina, William Ekong, and Leon Balogun.

In the midfield, Rohr will be looking up to Malmo of Sweden midfielder Innocent Bonnke to anchor the midfield while Shehu Abdullah will hold fort too. Henry Onyekuru, Russia based Chidera Ejuke are all available for selection.

All the midfield regulars such as Alex Iwobi, Wilfried Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Joe Aribo are unavoidably absent from the Cape Verde party.

Expectedly the team will not lack the necessary firepower in the attack with goal king Victor Oshimen likely to spearhead the attack in the absence of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Osimhen will be assisted by Paul Onauchu who is still trying to find his feet in the green white green shirt. Others players Rohr may field include Terem Moffi, Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu of FC Bordeaux of France.

Captain Ahmed Musa will earn his 100th cap for Nigeria, two days on 11 years after he won his first against Madagascar in Calabar, if he takes any part in Tuesday’s encounter.

Three points will consolidate Nigeria’s leadership of Group C. The match is the second in the series of qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers with Nigeria beating Liberia 2-0 in the first match on Friday.

After Cape Verde, the Super Eagles will confront Central African Republic in October.

EAGLES IN CAPE VERDE

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy);

Midfielders: Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy); Adekunele Adeleke (Abia Warriors);

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece)