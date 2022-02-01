2022 guber: Ekiti primary was free, fair – PDP

The Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has described the outcome of the party gubernatorial primary election in which Bisi Kolawole emerged the party flag bearer last Wednesday, as a “very credible , free and fair election.”

The party called on other aspirants and all stakeholders to embrace the outcome of the contest in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the party led by the acting- chairman, Lanre Omolase, stated that after a thorough review of the election, the party commended the PDP NWC for its transparency and impartiality, calling on all aspirants and their supporters to regard the contest as a family affairs where there is neither a victor nor a vanquished.

The Ekiti State PDP publicity secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement made available in Ado-Ekiti Monday said “the primary election was keenly contested by seventeen aspirants and after the conclusion of the election, the second runner , Segun Oni openly congratulated the winner, Bisi Kolawole and embraced him.”

While congratulating all the party members for their orderly disposition, the acting chairman, Omolase said that the majority of the aspirants have openly endorsed the election and promised to work with the party candidate to become the next governor of Ekiti state.

“We had seventeen aspirants, and the majority of them have accepted the outcome of the primary election, if only two of them have not made up their minds, that cannot discredit the outcome of the primary election because they will be in the minority.

“We are however still urging them not to behave like bad losers. They should come out to embrace our candidate. We are ready to carry everybody along in this project, because the success of the party in the general election is our collective responsibility,” he said.