2022 guber poll:  1,000 LP members join APC in Ekiti 

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial poll scheduled to hold on June 18 in Ekiti state,over 1,000 members of the Labour Party (LP) Tuesday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a pledge to work for the victory of the party’s governorship candidiate, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

The defectors who came from all the 16 local government areas of the state were received into the party by the chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Chief Olajide Awe, at a ceremony held at JKF Centre, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Led by the state LP chairman, Banji Omotoso, the defectors said they were attracted to the party by the pedigree, quality and personality of Oyebanji who, according to them, possesses the experience to continue the developmental strides witnessed in the state.

The former defectors who were presented with the broom, the symbol of their new party, also surrendered and tore their membership cards to demonstrate their exit from the LP in exchange for the LP.

Addressing the new party members, Awe welcomed their decision to join the APC at a crucial period and assured that they would be accorded the rights and privileges enjoyed by old members in the party.

Awe said: “We want to reiterate that once you join the APC, you become a bona fide member and you are entitled to all rights and privileges enjoyed by those you met in the party. You are free to participate in party activities at the units, wards, local governments and the state.

“APC as a party wants continuity on our state and your votes will count in making this to become a reality. We want you to continue to mobilise for our party ahead of the June 18 governorship election to ensure victory for BAO.”

