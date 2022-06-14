2022 Hajj: 2, 009 Nigerian pilgrims now in Madinah

Over 2,000 pilgrims out of the 43,000 Hajj slots allocated to Nigeria by the Saudi Arabian government have arrived at holy city of Madinah for the 2022 pilgrimage.

One million pilgrims, including those from Saudi Arabia are expected to perform this year’s hajj,

Nigerian pilgrims who are already in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj are those from Borno, Nasarawa and the FCT.

Pilgrims traditionally visit Madinah to pray at the mosque of Prophet Muhammad, the prophet of Islam, either before they begin the Hajj rites or once they have completed them.

Prayers said in Prophet Muhammed’s mosque are believed to have rewards of praying a thousand times anywhere else except for prayers said at the holy mosque in Makkah.

Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrilluh Hassan, has advised pilgrims to always be good ambassadors of the country during their stay by adhering to rules and regulations of the host country.

Several NAHCON committees, including media, medical, accommodation, finance and operations, are already on ground to make the stay of pilgrims comfortable in Madinah and Makkah.

The pilgrims have started settling down in their accommodation around the Holy Mosque in Madinah.

Most of the hotels are few minutes’ walk to the mosque but pilgrims need to pay for transportation to say their five mandatory daily prayers at the mosque.

About two million Muslims visit the Holy Kaaba in Makkah annually to perform Hajj, a religious event that takes place in the Islamic month of Dhul Hajj.

