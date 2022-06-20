2022 Hajj: Bello charges Kogi pilgrims on S/Arabia laws 









Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has charged pilgrims from the state on the 2022 hajj exercise to assist themselves at the holy land in order to perform the exercise successfully.





The governor, who gave the charge while addressing the pilgrims at the hajj camp in Abuja, Sunday, also implored them to adhere strictly to the laws and traditions of Saudi Kingdom as well as the rules governing the hajj exercise.





While praying for the safe arrival of the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, the governor said “It is my fervent prayers that Almighty Allah will take you safely to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





“Nigeria is a very good country, I am calling on all the pilgrims to pray for the progress and development of Kogi state and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.





The governor thereafter directed that each pilgrim be given $100 dollars, which he said was in keeping with the tradition of his late mother.





In his remark, the 2022 Kogi State Amirul Hajj His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Muhammad Anaje , thanked Governor Bello for all his assistance to the pilgrims.





He assured that the pilgrims will pray for the peace, progress and security of Kogi state and Nigeria just as he prayed to Almighty Allah to guide and protect the governor and his team.

