2022 hajj: FCT intending pilgrims get deadline to top deposits 



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said intending pilgrims who made deposit for the forthcoming hajj with its Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have till Friday 13th May to top up their deposit before the announcement of the actual hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NHCN).



The director of the board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam, stated this while addressing the intending pilgrims during the second phase of education and orientation exercise that took place weekend at the permanent Hajj Transit Camp in Abuja.



Danmallam stated that the topping up of the deposits by the intending pilgrims would enable the board establish its prospective master list for the trip to Saudi Arabia.



The director said the deadline becomes necessary considering the time frame for the airlift of the intending pilgrims to the holy land.



He added that depositing up to the minimum required amount would also enable the board continue with other travelling arrangements as well as meet up with the deadline for the balance of payment to the NAHCON.



He stated that only intending pilgrims who deposited up to the minimum of N2.5 million by the deadline would be registered in the master list of the board for this year’s hajj exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

