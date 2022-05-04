2022 hajj: FCT MPW conducts second-phase orientation for intending pilgrims 



A month to the commencement of airlift to Saudi Arabia for this year’s hajj, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPW), Abuja has intensified its preparation with the second phase of education and orientation exercise for its intending pilgrims.



The director of the board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam, who stated this in a statement in Abuja said the board has mapped out strategy to conduct hitch -free exercise by preparing the intending pilgrims to attain an acceptable hajj despite the shortest time available to prepare.



He stated that the intending pilgrims would be enlightened on the entire hajj operation on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th of this month at the permanent hajj transit camp, near the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, from 8 o’clock in the morning.



He said with 1537 seats allocation for this year’s hajj, the board has streamlined its preparation to ensure that intending pilgrims from the territory get the best services compared to none in line with the aspiration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.



He said the board has already mobilised renowned Islamic scholars for the exercise to educate the intending pilgrims on the hajj rites as well as new policies introduced for this year’s hajj by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

