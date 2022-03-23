2022 Hajj: FCT MPWB begins orientation of intending pilgrims March 26

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja is to commence the first phase of its education and orientation exercise for intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj on Saturday 26th March 2022.

Director of the Board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, adding that Islamic scholars have already been mobilised for the exercise scheduled to take place at the permanent hajj camp located at Basan Jiwa close to Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Danmallam explained that the exercise would be conducted in phases to enable the intending pilgrims get enlightened on the hajj rites as well as new policies introduced for this year’s hajj by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) especially after two years hajj without intending pilgrims from Nigeria due to the outbreak of covid-19 that hindered the annual religious exercise.

The director advised intending pilgrims from the territory for this year’s hajj to participate in all programmes organised by the board, especially as the authorities may introduce new policies and guidelines for the performance of hajj after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the board has mapped out strategies to assist them to attain acceptable hajj and was committed to ensure that all the intending pilgrims comply with the rules and regulations put in place by relevant authorities for the exercise.

Mallam Danmallam also advised intending pilgrims who made deposits in respect of 2020 and 2021 hajj that could not take place to proceed to open a personal hajj saving account with Ja’iz Bank and provide the account details to enable the board migrate their rolled over deposits into the new account as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He disclosed that board has already commenced the process of transferring the deposits of those who have already opened their personal Hajj Saving Account with Ja’iz Bank as directed by NAHCON.

He therefore warned all intending pilgrims who are yet to submit their account details or submit their international passport to do so to enable the board commence the process of their travel documents as soon as clear signal on the exercise is received from relevant authority.