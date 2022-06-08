2022 hajj: FCT- MPWB invites intending pilgrims to hajj camp 







The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board is set to commence camping of 2022 intending pilgrims to the permanent Hajj Transit Camp, located at Bassan Jiwa, Abuja.

A statement from the director of the board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam, said the camping is to prepare the intending pilgrims for their airlift to Saudi Arabia.

Mallam Danmallam stated that the first flight of FCT intending pilgrims is scheduled to be airlifted on Friday and requested those in the first flight to report Thursday from 10:00 o’clock in the morning for the collection of their travel documents and other preparations for their airlift.



The director also stated that intending pilgrims would be subjected to a mandatory PCR test, in line with the guidelines for this year’s hajj by Saudi Arabian authority and therefore, advised them to report for the exercise and abide by the laid down regulations.



He added that the intending pilgrims should check for their flight schedules at the head office of the board in the Central Area, or at the permanent hajj camp to know their schedules.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

