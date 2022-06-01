2022 HAJJ: FCT-MPWB roles out strategies to inoculate intending pilgrims









The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has initiated strategies to retain its position as the overall best among the states of the federation in the hajj industry.





The Director of the Board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiu Danmallam, who unveiled the strategies at a meeting with members of staff, said the measure was aimed at ensuring success in this year’s Hajj operation.





Danmallam stated that though the Hajj is taking place after Covid-19 pandemic, the Board would not relent in its effort to provide the best services to its intending pilgrims in line with the desire of the present FCT administration.





The director explained that with the status of the FCT, all hands must be on deck to ensure that intending pilgrims who perform Hajj through the Board get value for their money by attaining acceptable hajj.





The director called on the staff to be prudent in discharging their duties and warned them against any act capable of tarnishing the image of the Administration and the country at large.





The director disclosed that Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, was so delighted on inspecting the accommodation secured for the intending pilgrims which would enable them perform their five obligatory prayers with ease.





He re-echoed the commitment of the FCT minister of state to support the Board in all its activities to ensure hitch free hajj exercise this year.

