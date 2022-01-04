2022: Igbo to witness political betrayals, conspiracies – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has said that Igbo politicians would be betrayed and conspired against if they are not careful in 2022.

Secretary of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro who disclosed this in his new year message, said the year would be tougher for southeast politicians who may be aspiring for president ahead of 2023.

Isiguzoro in his statement warned the southeast to equip and prepare themselves as what happened in 1970 may likely repeat ahead of 2023.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has cautioned that the year 2022 will be strenuous and tougher than the year 2021, urging Igbos to equip and prepare themselves with the same virtue and mental strength that saw them overcome the oppression, intimidation, and arm twisting all over the world especially in Nigeria, after systematic savagery of compensation of twenty pounds in 1970.

“But at the same time, we shall overcome the common enemies of the people who are at work to ensure that Igbo will be the continuous “dot in a circle”, and enslaved permanently in commerce and politics.

“Igbos must be prepared for the horrible and shocking things ahead while they hope for the promising future. There will be attempts to dash Igbo political hope for 2023 and manipulate the electoral procedure not to give Igbo the opportunity to fly APC and PDP 2023 presidential tickets, but natural occurrences will not only favour Ndigbo but re-position them, as Igbos are destined to emancipate Nigeria from all ailments and maladies withholding her to regain her global status of Giant of Africa”.

Speaking on the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, Isiguzoro advised President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu to restore peace in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should release Nnamdi Kanu in 2022, to authorize peace, security, and stability to return to southeastern Nigeria.

“But if he’s not released in 2022 as being championed by Northern leadership (Arewa Consultative forum and Northern Elders Forum), there will be no 2023 elections in Eastern Nigeria with the evidence of sit-at-home in the East and it will deteriorate the security challenges of Southern Nigeria.

“Buhari can not shy away from releasing Nnamdi Kanu, it will help to obliterate the negative impression of Nigeria in the eyes of the International Community, and restore the dignity of Nigeria, and re-admit her amongst the commit of Nations”.

“In 2023, we are committed to the Nigerian President of Igbo extraction as a result of addressing the equity, fairness and obeying the gentleman agreement of Rotational Presidency reached by Nigeria’s Patriots in 1999, which has helped to stabilize the country.”

