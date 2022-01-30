2022: I‘ll challenge outcome of Ekiti APC primary – Bamidele

The Chairman Southern Senators Forum and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti state, Opeyemi Bamidele, has threatened to take all necessary legal actions to test the viability of the results declared by the party in the January 27 primary in the state.

Bamidele posited that the alleged abrasion of democracy and brazen abridgement of the Electoral Act in the election would be subjected to legal scrutiny via the party’s constitution and the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Though Bamidele and six others withdrew from the race, although the results declared by the Governor Abubakar Mohammed Badaru-led APC Primary Election Committee showed that he garnered 706 to emerge third, while a former Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji got 101, 703 to emerge the party’s flag bearer.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, Sunday, the protesting Bamidele said he would take all the necessary actions to correct the alleged electoral perfidy perpetrated during the primary to deepen democracy and entrench the rule of law in the system.

Bamidele insisted that no election was held on January 27, saying figures reeled out by the committee were allegedly fabricated to suit a certain sinister purpose.

“We are of course taking immediate steps within the confines of our party constitution and the law to seek redress for this blatant abuse of trust and due process by the State actors.

“So whilst on this quest to seek an amicable resolution to this impasse, I urge all to remain calm and prayerful that justice and truth will prevail for the benefit of the people of Ekiti,” he stated.

Bamidele added that it was unfortunate and regrettable that the process of conducting the primary was “hijacked, truncated, compromised and bastardised by those at the helm of affairs in Ekiti,” which he said was tantamount to a complete abuse of trust and leadership.