2022: JAMB announces fresh UTME registration measures

The Joint Admissions and Matrculation Board (JAMB) said the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration would be cashless. This was contained in the JAMB’s weekly news magazine, JAMBULLETIN published on Monday.

By this, the board will collect registration fee on behalf of CBT centres, and afterwards pay it into their accounts. JAMB said its is doing this to check CBT centres who extort candidates.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board would, as from 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination exercise, be collecting the approved N700 registration fee on behalf of the various Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres along with its UTME registration fees and then remit whatever is due to each registration centre to its bank account on a weekly basis, or any timeframe acceptable to the centre owners.

“This laudable step was born out of a painstaking review of the entire UTME registration process which has revealed some unethical and unacceptable practices by many Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres,” the board disclosed.

The board, according to the bulletin, took the decision in the interest of candidates and parents who had been in past extorted by some dubious CBT centres.

“It is to be noted that this centres are allowed to collect only 700 Naira as registration charges but some fraudulent centre owners misused that opportunity to engage in conduct unbecoming of respectable establishments as they indulge in massive extortion of candidates, among others, during the exercise.

“Consequently, the board has resolved to henceforth make the 2022 UTME registration cashless to block all loopholes through which candidates are shortchanged by unconscionable service providers.

“This process will not, in any way, increase the cost of UTME registration which remains as it was in the previous year. As such, it is only the process of payment that has changed not the cost,” it said.

With the new policy, a candidate will simply walk into any registration centre and register without paying any fee as the fee hitherto payable to the centre had been paid along with the cost of obtaining the e-PINS.

