2022: JAMB conducts UTME for foreign candidates



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has conducted the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for foreign candidates.

In a statement made available to Blueprint Monday, JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the examination which took place in five out of the Board’s nine foreign centres was a complete success.

The centres, where the examination was held includeb Accra, Ghana; Johannesburg, South Africa; Camerounn, Cote d’ Ivoire Benin Republic, among others.

“However, the 2022 Foreign UTME would take place at the other four centres in due course.

“The centres where the exercise would commence hereafter include: Berlin, Germany; London, United Kingdom, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and New York, United States of America.

“Foreign UTME is part of the largesse of the Board towards providing succour to foreign candidates who signaled interest to attend Nigerian tertiary institutions during the coming academic year,” Benjamin said.

International policy of the Board on test administration, according to the statement, aims at attracting more foreign candidates to the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“The policy has been yielding positive results in recent times, going by the number of candidates applying to sit the examination yearly,” the statement said.

