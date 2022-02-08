2022: JAMB postpones UTME/DE registration



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the commencement of the registration of 2022/23 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) earlier scheduled for Saturday, February12, 2022, has now been shifted to Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The examination body also hinted that registration period will end on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A statement made available to Blueprint by Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin shows that the one-week postponement was to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration, which will also accommodate feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

“The Board wishes the general public to note that the Board is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians,” Dr Benjamin said.

Also, the new 2022/23 UTME registration regime, Benjamin said, would be made available on the board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

“Candidates are by this notice, urged to follow keenly the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board,” he said.