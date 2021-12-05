2022: Mark Igoche plans big for domestic Basketball

The Proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark, has promised to resurrect the dying domestic basketball leagues in 2022 across Nigeria.

Mark’s promise was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Kingsley Aigbonoga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement reads, “We have concluded plans to make 2022 a year filled with numerous basketball championships/invitational tournaments in order to make up for dearth/deficit experienced during the reign of those who led basketball in Nigeria before now. In the coming days, the timetable will be made available to the public.

“The new phase of Basketball Movement is ready to erase the abomination committed in the last four years. Certainly, our domestic league will become an envy to many.”

