2022: Nasarawa governor, Sule, signs N110bn budget into law

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Monday, signed the N110 billion 2022 budget into law.

While signing the budget in Lafia, the governor expressed gratitude to members of the state house of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

Sule commended the synergy and partnership of the lawmakers with the state government towards achieving the collective responsibility to provide leadership and execute policies and programmes for the progress and development of the state.

He promised to execute people-oriented programmes and projects.

He equally charged heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to perform beyond expectation, hoping that the 2022 budget performance will exide 2021 performance.

The speaker Nasarawa state house of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, appreciated the MDAs for making it possible for the passage of the budget into law.