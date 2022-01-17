2022: Nigeria to become Africa’s highest 5G subscriber

Hinged on the fact that Nigeria has highest number of mobile phones in Africa,and Internet subscribers, the Federal Government is convinced the country will emerge 5G highest subscribers in the continent.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, announced that the Federal Government had adopted the national policy for the fifth-generation network, which will boost new technology and the country’s digital economy at large.

“According to our rankings, Nigeria is Africa’s largest digital economy. With Africa’s largest ICT sector. The country also has the highest number of mobile phone users, coupled with the most internet subscribers in the continent”, the Minister added.

“Now, the Nigerian digital economy’s national policy for the fifth generation has been adopted by the Federal Government”. And I hope that by the end of 2022, we will have the biggest number of 5G subscribers in Africa” He said.

Pantami went on to say that in 2021, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) completed 499 information and communication technology (ICT) projects estimated at $367 million.

To promote transparency and accountability, the NITDA acts as a clearinghouse for IT initiatives in the country. Therefore, the agency must clear all IT initiatives per the Federal Government’s policy objectives.