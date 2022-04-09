2022 Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup: Kano Pillars wins first match

Kano Pillars have records their first victory at the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday.

Kano Pillars beat Wikki Spikers 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-18) in their last match after losing four straight games at the Super Cup.

In the first set, Kano Pillars won the first 6 points, recorded four aces and won 25-17. Wikki Spikers tried to turn the tides but Kano Pillars stood their ground to win the remaining two sets; 25-18, 25-18.

The Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Musa Babamusa lamented the poor results recorded by his team.

Babamusa vowed to work on the lapses noticed at the Super Cup and correct them ahead of the 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League season.

He said, “I am not only shocked by the result here but overwhelmed. I never expected this kind of results because since I began coach, I have never lost four consecutive matches.

“We are going home to work on our deficiencies and you will all see a rebranded Kano Pillars at the 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League”.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Customs Service beat OFFA VC by three straight sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-21).

The young OFFA VC lads did not show respect for the experienced Nigeria Customs Service side but stood their ground throughout the game.

Day 7 Fixtures:

Wikki Spikers of Bauchi v OFFA VC (12pm) men

Nigeria Customs Service v COAS Spikers (2pm) women

Nigeria Customs Service v Kwara United (4pm) men