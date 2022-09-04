2022: Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions hit 208.6m in July 

Latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows active subscriptions for telecommunications services across the mobile networks of MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile rose to 208.6 million in July.

The data shows that the increase was driven by Glo, which recorded the highest gain of 2.1 million subscriptions in the month.

In total, the 4 GSM operators recorded a combined 2.5 million increase in subscriptions in July as the country’s active mobile subscription database stood at 206 million in June.

With the growth recorded by the operators, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also jumped from 108.15 per cent in June to 109.47 per cent in July 2022.

The NCC’s statistics show that MTN, which is the largest operator by subscriber number, gained 392,440 new subscriptions in July. This brought its total active customer database to 79.4 million from the 79 million it recorded in June.

Airtel added 90,955 new subscriptions in the month under review but slipped from the second position to become the third-largest operator in the country. The telco’s active customer database rose to 58.2 million at the end of July from 58.1 million in June.

