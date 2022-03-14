2022 NLO Season Opener: Smart City face-off with Gbagada FC

The stage is set for the Nationwide League One (NLO) 2022 Division One season curtain raiser which is a Lagos Derby game between Smart City FC and Gbagada FC at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Football fans living in Surulere, Lagos and its environs are invited to watch sublime football at the grassroot. The kick off for the encounter is 3pm.

According to Olushola Ogunnowo, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the league body, the 2022 league season in NLO promises to be very interesting showpiece of football at the grassroot in Nigeria and the league opener in Lagos will give a glimpse of what to expect in the entire season in the third tier league in Nigeria.

“NLO season kicks off on Wednesday March 16, in Lagos. Smart City FC will host Gbagada FC. This is the league opening game and the board and secretariat of the NLO hope to see very interesting football in Lagos.” Ogunnowo said.

“We also expects to see more organised and better football games from the clubs participating in the 2022 season. The NLO clubs have done well in the past season, but they can also do better this season to continue to ensure smooth flow of football at the league venues, devoid of any rancour or acts that can bring the administration of the game to disrepute,” he added.